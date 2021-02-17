Iowa’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Portal lists incorrect information

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 20 different counties are wrongly listed as having no vaccine providers on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Portal.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Public Health told our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit last week it was aware of the error and said it appears to be from an issue in getting the list to populate properly. At that point, it was an error for about 8 counties. On Tuesday, it showed up as an error for about 20 counties.

Problems with Vaccine Portal (None)

The goal of the portal was to make provider information easily accessible to Iowans. But, the error is making the tool useless for some users. Every county has to have at least one vaccine provider because the state requires 80% of a county’s vaccine doses be administered into a person’s arm.

Lisa Welter, who is the Chickasaw County Health Administrator, said she doesn’t understand why the map labels her county as having no data on vaccination sites because there are multiple in her county.

She said it means the county has to give out information on providers in different ways like using social media or traditional media outlets like the radio or the newspaper.

