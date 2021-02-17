Advertisement

Iowa state wrestling tournament kicks off with limitations due to COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s state wrestling tournament will kick off Wednesday with some COVID-19 precautions in place.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association said seats at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines will be reserved in blocks.

Masks will also be required.

The association says the tournament typically brings in 75,000 fans, but this year there will be less than 4,000 tickets available for each session.

The tournament is set to run through Saturday.

