Iowa reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 624 more cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 43 more COVID-19 related deaths and 624 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 330,436 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,306 people have died with the virus.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,781 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 525 of the reported deaths.

A total of 305,273 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The state reports a total of 235 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s a decrease from the 255 people reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday.

The state reported 44 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are 52 patients in the ICU and 20 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,422 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,528,671 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 496,981 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 125,558 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

