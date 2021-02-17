Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers consider bill to require Pledge of Allegiance at schools

Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would require students to say the pledge of allegiance at school.

House File 415 would also require schools to display the flag in the classroom while students recite the pledge of allegiance.

It would be for both public and non-public accredited schools grades 1-12.

Non-public schools could opt out if it conflicts with their religious doctrine.

