Iowa lawmakers advance bill to limit schools from teaching gender identity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill which would ban elementary schools from teaching gender identity unless parents give consent.

The bill would ban gender identity for discussion in kindergarten and limited in grades 1-6 by requiring written consent from parents.

The Iowa State Education Association, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, and some high schools are calling the bill “shameful.” But the faith-based group the Family Leader says parents should be involved.

”The removal of gender identity instruction is especially dangerous for transgender and gender-nonconforming youth,” high school student Paras Bassuk said. “If most students are not taught that gender identity is real, there is an increased potential for bullying and harassment for trans students in and beyond school. This discriminatory censorship sacrifices the safety of Iowa students.”

”Let’s make sure we involve parents and not cut them out of the process and simply ask for their written permission. Give them information, so they can base good decisions for the education of their children.”

Seven Republicans sponsored the bill. It now moves forward for debate in the Senate Education Committee.

