Iowa City company to receive medical marijuana dispensary license

(WSAZ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday put out a notice of intent to license Iowa Cannabis Company East LLC, in Iowa City, as a Medical Cannabidiol Dispensary.

The notice said the company will be notified of the license offered, but the license has not yet been issued.

The document also shows two other companies are eligible for a license, MedPharm Iowa in Coralville, and Community Cannabis of Iowa, in Iowa City.

