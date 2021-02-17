Iowa baseball program pausing all in-person activities following positive COVID test results
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa baseball team is pausing all team-related in-person activities after someone within the program tested positive for COVID-19.
The Iowa Athletics Department made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
The team says they will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocols and the Unversity’s medical team will determine when the program can resume normal activities.
The Hawkeyes will open the 2021 season on March 6th, facing Michigan in Round Rock, Texas.
