Advertisement

Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website

State’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation to increase next week
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response...
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. At a 2019 event, Reynolds auctioned off an afternoon of her time to the highest bidder to raise money for her top campaign donors' charity. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa announced on Wednesday it will report data in a new process, which will focus on the total performed number of tests rather than the individuals tested.

The change will significantly lower the state’s positivity rate because it will divide the number of positive tests by tests taken. Before, Iowa reported its’ COVID-19 data on an individual level.

The old method resulted in each Iowan only showing up in the state’s data once, no matter how many times they’ve been tested. For example, if someone has taken 30 tests, they were only reflected in the state’s “Individuals Tested” count once, not 30 times.

This resulted in the state having higher testing numbers and a lower positivity rate. But, Iowa did not display those numbers.

In October, the state public health department made a decision to display both total tests taken and individuals tested to reflect that challenge.

This change, which was announced Tuesday, will solely focus on the total tests taken The change is expected to go live sometime this week.

Director Garcia said it originally wanted to make the change earlier, but it delayed the change because the state department was dealing with a surge of cases in November.

On Vaccines, Governor Reynolds said on Tuesday that the state’s vaccine supply is increasing. She said the state’s vaccine supply will increase to 62,000 doses, which she said is a 24% increase from the 49,000 the state had been receiving.

She also said the White House said the Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on the emergency authorization for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of February.

Governor Kim Reynolds also announced the state will not move forward with the centralized COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website from Microsoft. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit reported on Tuesday, that multiple counties were unsure if they would use the site.

Reynolds cited the challenges other states have faced in the vaccine rollouts, and conversations had with vaccine partners, for the decision not to move forward with the contract.

“It quickly became apparent that integrating the many already existing registration and scheduling platforms that are used by some of our public health departments, pharmacies, as well as other vaccine providers, it would not be possible, in a timely manner, without significant disruption to their current systems, and we did not want to slow down the progress that we are making,” Reynold said.

Instead, Reynolds said the state is shifting its focus from building a new system to optimizing the overall registration and scheduling process for Iowans.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

Latest News

Iowa reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 624 more cases Wednesday
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 photo, A nurse asks 72-year-old Joyce Dugan a series of...
Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures