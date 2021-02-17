Advertisement

Independence woman arrested following embezzlement investigation

Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over...
Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over a five-year period while serving as the treasurer for the union.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Independence woman was arrested on February 11 following an embezzlement investigation that began last fall.

Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over a five-year period while she was serving as the treasurer for the union.

Kimmerie has been charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Theft and Fraudulent Practices. She could face up to 45 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

Latest News

Officials in Carroll confirmed a fire at Al's Corner on Highway 71 at around 10 p.m.
Firefighters respond to explosion and fire at oil company in western Iowa
Iowa reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 624 more cases Wednesday
The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 26, also of Fort Dodge.
Officials identify suspect and victim in Eagle Grove stabbing incident
Officials investigating shooting in Marion that sent a man to the hospital