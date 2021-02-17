Independence woman arrested following embezzlement investigation

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Independence woman was arrested on February 11 following an embezzlement investigation that began last fall.

Officials allege Maureen Kimmerie misappropriated more than $70,000 of AFSCME Union funds over a five-year period while she was serving as the treasurer for the union.

Kimmerie has been charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, Theft and Fraudulent Practices. She could face up to 45 years in prison.

