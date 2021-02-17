ICanHelp initiative pushes to educate students on online safety during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The virtual world of learning and communication for many teens is used for much more than just homework and zoom meetings. As a University of Iowa student himself, Mitch Winterlin can attest.

“The thing is we can never get away from screens and with that, there’s social media,” said Winterlin.

Winterlin is a student intern with the national organization “#ICanHelp”. It’s non profit that aims to educate students to create positive online communities.

“Too often we talk about all these negative things like cancel culture, and things about social media but really social media can be used for so much more and to better all of us,” Winterlin said.

He’s one of many student interns, trying to spread their message especially now, through local conferences, student leadership panels and online campaigns. They also offer online curriculum and trainings for high school students, teachers, and parents, touching on issues like how to handle burn out.

“It’s like my school, my enjoyment, and my socializing is all in one place and sometimes it’s just too much,” he said. “Mental health is one of the biggest things going on, and we really try to advocate for students reaching out to one another.”

Winterlin is speaking at the Iowa Student Council Conference next month. He hopes to be able to do more work in local schools, and use what he’s learned to help others.

“Some of the other biggest things I’ve had the opportunity of is, I’ve learned how to talk through mental health with people,” he added.

When it comes to online, his biggest piece of advice is to know when to take a break.

“No one is having the best year right now. We all know that, so just being able to take a step back, if you need to. If you don’t want to be on Snapchat or Instagram or Twitter for a day don’t be on it,” he said.

People can learn more about the effort on the #ICanHelp website.

