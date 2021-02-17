Advertisement

GOP bill would slash voting by mail and early voting in Iowa

Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.
Vote-by-mail ballot drop box for the Nov. 3 general election.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -Iowa’s Republican-dominated Legislature is set to discuss a bill that would drastically rewrite state election law in a way that critics say would favor the party.

The bill to be discussed later Wednesday during committee hearings would further restrict voting by mail and early voting, and would threaten county auditors with fines and criminal charges for ignoring state guidance.

It targets voting options that are popular across the state, including casting ballots by mail or doing so early and in person at county offices or satellite locations.

The bill would cut the state’s mail and in-person early voting period from 29 days to 18 days just four years after Republicans whittled it down from 40 days.

