Flurries possible tonight, warming trend continues

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Flurries will continue to be possible through the evening, but accumulations look to be very low if anything at all. Slick roads may still be possible with even a light dusting of snow. Flurries will still be possible overnight, but overall mostly cloudy skies. Clouds start to filter out tomorrow for a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle teens. Our weather pattern stays quiet until the beginning of the weekend before another potential for snow comes on Sunday. Highs in the 20s by Saturday and in the 30s through next week.

