Firefighters respond to explosion and fire at oil company in western Iowa

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KCCI) - Firefighters in Carroll, Iowa spent the night fighting a fire and explosion at an oil company.

Authorities have not released any other details in the explosion, including what caused it and if anyone was hurt.

Al’s Corner Oil Company said on its website the business has been family-owned since 1934.

And the location in Carroll is the home office for 26 convenience stores in the state.

