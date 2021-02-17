Advertisement

Clouds roll in, a few snow showers possible today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds continue to slowly roll our way this morning. Within any of those clouds may be a few flurries or a light snow shower this afternoon. If either occur, little or no accumulation will be the result and this is just a side effect of a warm front pushing through eastern Iowa. Plan on highs in the 10-15 range for most. Aside from a few flurries tonight, it’ll stay quiet with lows only a few degrees below zero. Thursday through Saturday continue to look like good days overall as highs stay in the teens, with 20s likely on Saturday. The next system this weekend may bring us a snow chance Saturday night into Sunday. All of next week looks good temperature-wise with highs into the 30s.

