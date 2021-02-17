Advertisement

Burger King to join chicken war with upgraded sandwich

The new version of Burger King's Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a potato bun.
The new version of Burger King's Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be served on a potato bun.(Burger King via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - You can’t win a fast food war with Whoppers alone so Burger King is upgrading a different menu item.

The fast food chain is replacing its current Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a new version. It will be served on a potato bun and feature hand-breaded chicken.

Competition in the chicken sandwich space has heated up since Popeye’s saw great success with a new launch in the category back in 2019.

Burger King says that’s when it began working on its new chicken sandwich.

Since Popeye’s launch, Wendy’s, KFC and McDonald’s have introduced their own new chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, however, has largely stood by its original offering, which remains a fan favorite.

