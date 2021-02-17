Advertisement

Boyz II Men and Bell Biv DeVoe coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT...
Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Boyz II Men and Bell Biv DeVoe are coming to the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand at 8 p.m. on August 15.

This will be the first time the R&B groups have been on the state fair grandstand.

Fair organizers said tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on February 19.

“Holding the distinction of being the bestselling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men continues to create timeless hits that appeal across generations,” fair organizers aid in a press release. “From television appearances to cross culture music, the group continues to be relevant, even launching a wine called Chateau Harmony during COVID-19 in 2020. Special guest Bell Biv DeVoe, a spin-off of New Edition in the 90s, compliments the R&B scene. They are described as “hip-hop smoothed out on the R&B tip with a pop-feel appeal to it.”

Other performers previously announced for the Iowa State Fair include Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz (August 12), Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (August 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (August 14), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (August 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (August 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (August 19), Five Finger Death Punch (August 20), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (August 21).

For more information go to www.iowastatefair.org.

