Authorities say investigation into dog that froze to death still ongoing

(WDBJ)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIS CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Authorities in Decatur County say the investigation into a dog that recently froze to death is ongoing.

On Monday, February 15th, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur County Attorney learned that a dog in Davis City had frozen to death.

Initial reports stated that the community was outraged after learning of the dog’s death and that the owner would not face any charges and would be allowed to keep his other dogs.

On Wednesday, the Decatur County Attorney’s Office issued a statement saying that “an investigation into the cause of the death of the dog was immediately initiated and is ongoing.”

Two other dogs that were located at the home were not removed because there was no indication that they had been “mistreated, neglected, or malnourished, according to the statement, adding that the dogs “has access to food, water, and appropriate shelter.”

But the owner no longer owns those dogs. The statement says “the owner of the dogs has since voluntarily turned them over to another party.”

Officials say an autopsy to determine the cause of the dog’s death is pending and that additional information will be released when the investigation is complete.

