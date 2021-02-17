9 Who Care: Jeff Pitlik’s efforts at Camp Courageous

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) -His name is Jeff Pitlik and he was nominated by Camp Courageous CEO Charlie Becker.

“Volunteers are the key to success at Camp Courageous,” Becker said.

“I feel very fortunate to be a volunteer out here,” said Pitlik, of Anamosa. “We have done some special things and it is all for the campers.”

“Since he [Pitlik] got involved, it was has been incredible for me and the results have been stunning,” Becker said.

Becker is referring to such things as the impressive Durgin Pavilion and Lake Todd with its ADA fishing docks.

“We were concerned about the nature around it,” Becker said. “This is a camp and we wanted to make sure we preserved that nature and he got right involved.”

Pitlik also got involved in ramrodding, the newest attraction at Camp Courageous.

“This is the Mainliner Memorial Park, which was designed in the last year,” Pitlike said. “It was a year and a half in the planning stages. We had outstanding people do some of the great work out here. A lot of it was volunteered.”

It has been a team effort, but it takes a leader and Jeff has been the leader to get those folks to say ‘Yes, I will support and do something,” Becker said.

The Mainliner Park honors our military veterans who have been involved with Camp Courageous. It also recognizes the brand new space force and those who have been in a different battle.

“It acknowledges all those people who have been involved with COVID, which has taken the whole county,” Becker said. “We’ve all had to pull together, make sacrifices. It acknowledges the front-line folks. Just everybody that has been part of the struggle against COVID-19.

At the center of the park sits the little camper.

“Each morning campers say the ‘Pledge of Allegiance,’” Pitlik said. “We thought it was a great tie-in to the project to have a camper, a gal in a wheelchair, representing a camper in front of the U.S. monument with the words of the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ ingrained in it.”

“That’s really the centerpiece and what ties it all together,” Becker said. Jeff was instrumental on every piece of it.”

Jeff Pitlik not only gives his time and talents to Camp Courageous. Over the years, he has been involved in Pheasants Forever, the Jones County Conservation Board and the Especially For You Race Against Breast Cancer.

“I think people want to volunteer but are they compassionate about it?” Pitlik said. “Do they have a passion for what they are doing? If you are passionate about what you are doing, even in a volunteer stage, things are going to be better and turn out fantastic.”

“It always seems like, in my life, the right people have come along at the right time and Jeff Pitlik was the right person at the right time in my life and the history of Camp Courageous,” Becker said.

It’s that volunteer passion for Camp Courageous that makes Jeff Pitlike one of KCRG-TV9′s 9 Who Care.

