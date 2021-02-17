11 people charged in Oelwein drug bust

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement made multiple arrests in Oelwein on Tuesday following a several months-long narcotics investigation.

Officials conducted search warrants at 107 7th Avenue NW, and at 221 3rd Avenue SE.

The following people were arrested and await initial appearances on the following charges:

Justin Michael Buehler, 37, was arrested for a U.S. Marshall arrest warrant and for new charges of eluding, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julie Ann Johnson, AKA: Julie Ann Evans, 39, arrested on a warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine Class C Felony

Jennifer Lee Krum AKA: Jennifer Lee Bagg, 28, arrested on a warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Jeffery Eugene Euans, 60, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver - Methamphetamine - Class B Felony, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used - Class D Felony, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Medication.

Ronald Allen McLaury, 52, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used – Class D Felony and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nancy Sheree Latham, 41, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine – Class B Felony, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used - D Felony, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Medication.

George David Kirkbride, 52, Warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – Class C felony.

Vanessa Lynn Smith, 36, Warrant for Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine – Class C Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Matthew Wade Stacey, 26, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also, Stacey was arrested for a Buchanan County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. (no photo available)

The following people, who are already in custody, face additional charges as a result of the investigation:

Cody Richard Reisner, 37, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Matthew Ward Moore, 28, Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine – Class C Felony

The investigation and arrests were a collaboration between the Oelwein Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division Narcotics Enforcement

Officials said more arrests are expected in connection to this investigation.

