Water main break causes class cancelations in New Hartford, no water citywide

Water faucet
Water faucet(WHSV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of New Hartford said a broken water main is causing classes to be canceled on the New Hartford campus Tuesday.

The city said there is currently no water citywide.

However, the city said in a Facebook post that classes will still be held on the Dike campus, with a 2-hour delay remaining in effect.

2/16/21 UPDATE! The City of New Hartford has informed DNH that there is no water citywide due to a broken water main....

Posted by Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

