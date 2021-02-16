Water main break causes class cancelations in New Hartford, no water citywide

NEW HARTFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of New Hartford said a broken water main is causing classes to be canceled on the New Hartford campus Tuesday.

The city said there is currently no water citywide.

However, the city said in a Facebook post that classes will still be held on the Dike campus, with a 2-hour delay remaining in effect.

2/16/21 UPDATE! The City of New Hartford has informed DNH that there is no water citywide due to a broken water main.... Posted by Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

