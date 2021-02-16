Advertisement

Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol...
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington claiming the Iowa-based nonprofit organization Iowa Values violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the reelection of Sen. Joni Ernst.

Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit on Friday. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that Iowa Values became a political committee as of June 2019 and order the group to register, file documents and to provide information on fundraising and expenditures.

The lawsuit also seeks a civil penalty against Iowa Values along with court and attorney fee costs.

