Advertisement

Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa

Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Energy companies are dealing with an increased demand for power as much of the country experiences dangerous, record cold. Some companies have implemented rolling power outages in several states and that could impact Iowans.

Our coverage partner at KCCI-TV reports that companies calling for rolling outages are part of what’s called the “Southwest Power Pool,” made up of a group of utilities across 14 states including Iowa. Much of western Iowa is serviced by the Southwest Power Pool.

Humboldt-based Corn Belt Power Cooperative is telling customers there may be intermittent power outages lasting 45 minutes.

MidAmerican Energy is asking its customers to conserve their natural gas use during the extreme cold. The company said its systems are operating as expected but the flow of natural gas to Iowa has been impacted due to frozen wells in the southern U.S. The energy company said it is working with its largest customers to ensure uninterrupted gas service for residential customers.

Alliant Energy said it projects it has sufficient supplies to provide natural gas and electricity to its customers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Latest News

Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage