Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Energy companies are dealing with an increased demand for power as much of the country experiences dangerous, record cold. Some companies have implemented rolling power outages in several states and that could impact Iowans.

Our coverage partner at KCCI-TV reports that companies calling for rolling outages are part of what’s called the “Southwest Power Pool,” made up of a group of utilities across 14 states including Iowa. Much of western Iowa is serviced by the Southwest Power Pool.

Humboldt-based Corn Belt Power Cooperative is telling customers there may be intermittent power outages lasting 45 minutes.

MidAmerican Energy is asking its customers to conserve their natural gas use during the extreme cold. The company said its systems are operating as expected but the flow of natural gas to Iowa has been impacted due to frozen wells in the southern U.S. The energy company said it is working with its largest customers to ensure uninterrupted gas service for residential customers.

Alliant Energy said it projects it has sufficient supplies to provide natural gas and electricity to its customers.

