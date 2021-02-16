Thousands hit the slopes despite bitter cold temperatures

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite frequent cold temperatures, thousands of people have made their way to Sundown Mountain Resort this season, making it its busiest yet according to general manager Mark Gordon.

“As you can see, we got people out today and it is cold today,” he said. “You will see that everyone is kind of bundled up, but you will see they are smiling as they are coming up and we are having a good time here.”

Gordon said there are two main reason behind the increase in customers.

First, the weather.

“We have more snow than usual,” he said. “We have not had to make snow since about Christmastime.”

Second, the pandemic forcing people to spend more time outside.

With that, though, came many changes.

“Anywhere where we had food and beverage we had to remove about half of our tables to get us our spacing,” Gordon explained. “We even had to have, on busy weekends, kind of bouncers by the doors to make sure that not too many people come in.”

Gordon said, on some days, they have received over a thousand customers in one same morning. That means they basically run out of rental equipment.

Luke Lockhart and Wesley Jansen are just two of the people who have hit the slopes this year.

“I have been here a lot, like probably 30 or 40 times,” Jansen said.

“This is my second time coming back,” Lockhart mentioned. “I was here the first day of the season and got an injury, but my doctor clear to me, so I am back.”

Their favorite part is doing the jumps while going down the hill. That is some fun not even subzero temperatures can spoil.

