Advertisement

Thousands hit the slopes despite bitter cold temperatures

A Dubuque ski resort is reporting its busiest season ever
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite frequent cold temperatures, thousands of people have made their way to Sundown Mountain Resort this season, making it its busiest yet according to general manager Mark Gordon.

“As you can see, we got people out today and it is cold today,” he said. “You will see that everyone is kind of bundled up, but you will see they are smiling as they are coming up and we are having a good time here.”

Gordon said there are two main reason behind the increase in customers.

First, the weather.

“We have more snow than usual,” he said. “We have not had to make snow since about Christmastime.”

Second, the pandemic forcing people to spend more time outside.

With that, though, came many changes.

“Anywhere where we had food and beverage we had to remove about half of our tables to get us our spacing,” Gordon explained. “We even had to have, on busy weekends, kind of bouncers by the doors to make sure that not too many people come in.”

Gordon said, on some days, they have received over a thousand customers in one same morning. That means they basically run out of rental equipment.

Luke Lockhart and Wesley Jansen are just two of the people who have hit the slopes this year.

“I have been here a lot, like probably 30 or 40 times,” Jansen said.

“This is my second time coming back,” Lockhart mentioned. “I was here the first day of the season and got an injury, but my doctor clear to me, so I am back.”

Their favorite part is doing the jumps while going down the hill. That is some fun not even subzero temperatures can spoil.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Latest News

Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa
Waterloo PD
Waterloo PD to partner with social workers on calls, purchase new cameras and tasers
Thousands hit the slopes despite bitter cold temperatures
Thousands hit the slopes despite bitter cold temperatures
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa