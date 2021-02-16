State will no longer rescind COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa counties that were told on Thursday night they wouldn’t receive their shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for this week said after a conversation with the Governor’s Office on Monday it expects to see their allocation come later this week.

The change to no longer rescind COVID-19 vaccines from Washington, Chickasaw, Buchanan, Poweshiek, and Hancock Counties comes after some of those health departments shared their anger and disappointment in the state’s decision.

Pat Garett, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office, said the decision to no longer rescind the vaccines is not a reversal of policy. But, rather an indication that the problems in the county are now fixed.

The 80% number is important because the state requires counties to use 80% of the doses they received in the prior week before they will be eligible to get their next weekly allocation of vaccines. This threshold went into effect Friday.

The state said it would have an exception for those counties with circumstances that clearly explain why it missed the 80% benchmark and had clear plans to make the threshold. Garett said the Governor’s Office is working to make sure no appointments will be canceled.

Lisa Welter, who is the Health Administrator for Chickasaw County, said she was told Hy-Vee would send a mobile clinic to help vaccinate people before her next shipment of doses come on Friday.

She said her department did hit the 80% threshold, but a technical error caused it to wrongly show it used under 80% of its doses.

