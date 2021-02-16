Advertisement

State will no longer rescind COVID-19 vaccines for five Iowa Counties

By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa counties that were told on Thursday night they wouldn’t receive their shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for this week said after a conversation with the Governor’s Office on Monday it expects to see their allocation come later this week.

The change to no longer rescind COVID-19 vaccines from Washington, Chickasaw, Buchanan, Poweshiek, and Hancock Counties comes after some of those health departments shared their anger and disappointment in the state’s decision.

Pat Garett, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office, said the decision to no longer rescind the vaccines is not a reversal of policy. But, rather an indication that the problems in the county are now fixed.

The 80% number is important because the state requires counties to use 80% of the doses they received in the prior week before they will be eligible to get their next weekly allocation of vaccines. This threshold went into effect Friday.

The state said it would have an exception for those counties with circumstances that clearly explain why it missed the 80% benchmark and had clear plans to make the threshold. Garett said the Governor’s Office is working to make sure no appointments will be canceled.

Lisa Welter, who is the Health Administrator for Chickasaw County, said she was told Hy-Vee would send a mobile clinic to help vaccinate people before her next shipment of doses come on Friday.

She said her department did hit the 80% threshold, but a technical error caused it to wrongly show it used under 80% of its doses.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday announced it has named Darius Ballard as...
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new Washington High School principal
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Iowa decides to keep its women’s swimming and diving program
Social workers partner with Waterloo police for mental health crisis calls
Iowa decides to keep its women’s swimming and diving program
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new Washington High School principal