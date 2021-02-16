Snow causes slick roads in southeast corner of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that impacted many areas across the country did impact roadways in the southeastern corner of the state of Iowa Tuesday morning.

The storm mainly impacted the far eastern counties of the state, but some places in the TV9 viewing area did see minor accumulations. This still caused partially to fully covered roads during the morning commute. Snowfall totals stayed under 1″.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for February 15-16, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday:

County Location ST Mag. Lee 1 SSW Mooar IA 4 Scott 1 SE Davenport IA 2 Jones 2 ESE Fairview IA 0.1 Iowa Parnell IA 0.2 Linn Ely IA 0.3 Washington 3 W Richmond IA 0.8 Jefferson 1 SW Perlee IA 1.5 Linn Lisbon IA 0.5 Muscatine 2 N Muscatine IA 2.3 Dubuque 1 NW Dubuque Regional A IA 0.4 Scott Davenport Municipality IA 1.3 Clinton 2 WNW Charlotte IA 0.5 Louisa 3 ESE Amber IA 2 Linn 1 SE Robins IA 0.1 Muscatine 1 NNW West Liberty IA 1 Johnson 3 SE Iowa City Municipa IA 1 Washington 1 SW Washington IA 1.1 Scott Park View IA 1.2 Jackson 1 W Maquoketa Municipal IA 1.5 Muscatine 2 N Muscatine IA 2 Henry 1 S Salem IA 2 Cedar Lowden IA 1.2 Muscatine 4 NNE Muscatine IA 2.4 Des Moines 2 N Burlington IA 2 Scott 2 NNE Le Claire IA 1.8 Johnson 2 NNW North Liberty IA 0.5 Scott 1 W Bettendorf IA 2.5 Jefferson 1 NNE Fairfield IA 1.5 Johnson 1 SW University Heights IA 0.7 Linn 1 ENE Mount Vernon IA 0.5 Cedar Stanwood IA 0.5 Clinton Dewitt IA 1

