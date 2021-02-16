Advertisement

Snow causes slick roads in southeast corner of Iowa

Image from an Iowa DOT plow camera on Iowa 22 near Highway 218, south of Iowa City on February...
Image from an Iowa DOT plow camera on Iowa 22 near Highway 218, south of Iowa City on February 16, 2021.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that impacted many areas across the country did impact roadways in the southeastern corner of the state of Iowa Tuesday morning.

The storm mainly impacted the far eastern counties of the state, but some places in the TV9 viewing area did see minor accumulations. This still caused partially to fully covered roads during the morning commute. Snowfall totals stayed under 1″.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for February 15-16, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday:

CountyLocationSTMag.
Lee1 SSW MooarIA4
Scott1 SE DavenportIA2
Jones2 ESE FairviewIA0.1
IowaParnellIA0.2
LinnElyIA0.3
Washington3 W RichmondIA0.8
Jefferson1 SW PerleeIA1.5
LinnLisbonIA0.5
Muscatine2 N MuscatineIA2.3
Dubuque1 NW Dubuque Regional AIA0.4
ScottDavenport MunicipalityIA1.3
Clinton2 WNW CharlotteIA0.5
Louisa3 ESE AmberIA2
Linn1 SE RobinsIA0.1
Muscatine1 NNW West LibertyIA1
Johnson3 SE Iowa City MunicipaIA1
Washington1 SW WashingtonIA1.1
ScottPark ViewIA1.2
Jackson1 W Maquoketa MunicipalIA1.5
Muscatine2 N MuscatineIA2
Henry1 S SalemIA2
CedarLowdenIA1.2
Muscatine4 NNE MuscatineIA2.4
Des Moines2 N BurlingtonIA2
Scott2 NNE Le ClaireIA1.8
Johnson2 NNW North LibertyIA0.5
Scott1 W BettendorfIA2.5
Jefferson1 NNE FairfieldIA1.5
Johnson1 SW University HeightsIA0.7
Linn1 ENE Mount VernonIA0.5
CedarStanwoodIA0.5
ClintonDewittIA1

