Snow causes slick roads in southeast corner of Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that impacted many areas across the country did impact roadways in the southeastern corner of the state of Iowa Tuesday morning.
The storm mainly impacted the far eastern counties of the state, but some places in the TV9 viewing area did see minor accumulations. This still caused partially to fully covered roads during the morning commute. Snowfall totals stayed under 1″.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.
Snowfall total reports for February 15-16, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday:
|County
|Location
|ST
|Mag.
|Lee
|1 SSW Mooar
|IA
|4
|Scott
|1 SE Davenport
|IA
|2
|Jones
|2 ESE Fairview
|IA
|0.1
|Iowa
|Parnell
|IA
|0.2
|Linn
|Ely
|IA
|0.3
|Washington
|3 W Richmond
|IA
|0.8
|Jefferson
|1 SW Perlee
|IA
|1.5
|Linn
|Lisbon
|IA
|0.5
|Muscatine
|2 N Muscatine
|IA
|2.3
|Dubuque
|1 NW Dubuque Regional A
|IA
|0.4
|Scott
|Davenport Municipality
|IA
|1.3
|Clinton
|2 WNW Charlotte
|IA
|0.5
|Louisa
|3 ESE Amber
|IA
|2
|Linn
|1 SE Robins
|IA
|0.1
|Muscatine
|1 NNW West Liberty
|IA
|1
|Johnson
|3 SE Iowa City Municipa
|IA
|1
|Washington
|1 SW Washington
|IA
|1.1
|Scott
|Park View
|IA
|1.2
|Jackson
|1 W Maquoketa Municipal
|IA
|1.5
|Muscatine
|2 N Muscatine
|IA
|2
|Henry
|1 S Salem
|IA
|2
|Cedar
|Lowden
|IA
|1.2
|Muscatine
|4 NNE Muscatine
|IA
|2.4
|Des Moines
|2 N Burlington
|IA
|2
|Scott
|2 NNE Le Claire
|IA
|1.8
|Johnson
|2 NNW North Liberty
|IA
|0.5
|Scott
|1 W Bettendorf
|IA
|2.5
|Jefferson
|1 NNE Fairfield
|IA
|1.5
|Johnson
|1 SW University Heights
|IA
|0.7
|Linn
|1 ENE Mount Vernon
|IA
|0.5
|Cedar
|Stanwood
|IA
|0.5
|Clinton
|Dewitt
|IA
|1
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.