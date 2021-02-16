Advertisement

Slow warming trend this week, slight chance for snow tomorrow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies this afternoon, but highs will still be cold in the single digits.

Overnight, temperatures fall to 10° below zero with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will start to build in tomorrow morning and we have the potential for some light snow and/or flurries through the late morning and afternoon hours. Snowfall amounts should stay under an inch.

Our highs tomorrow will reach the double digits and stay that way through the rest of the week and will continue a slow warming trend. Highs by the weekend will be in the 20s. Quiet weather overnight with another potential for snow on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Police are looking for a short man who was wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.
Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
This is the picture of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Marshalltown Casey's
Victim identified in deadly Marshalltown shooting

Latest News

More than 70% of the United States lower 48 states is covered in snow.
More than 70% of lower 48 states covered in snow
Snow Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
One last cold day and night, it gets better (with a little snow) tomorrow
kcrg wx
One last cold day and night, it gets better (with a little snow) tomorrow