Slow warming trend this week, slight chance for snow tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly cloudy skies this afternoon, but highs will still be cold in the single digits.

Overnight, temperatures fall to 10° below zero with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will start to build in tomorrow morning and we have the potential for some light snow and/or flurries through the late morning and afternoon hours. Snowfall amounts should stay under an inch.

Our highs tomorrow will reach the double digits and stay that way through the rest of the week and will continue a slow warming trend. Highs by the weekend will be in the 20s. Quiet weather overnight with another potential for snow on Sunday.

