One last cold day and night, it gets better (with a little snow) tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s clouds and associated dusting of snow is all moving east and with clearing sky, morning temperatures are falling fast. Everyone will start the day below zero with our northwest and west communities the coldest around -20. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine is expected along with highs that climb a few degrees above zero. While it’s not much, it’s one small stepping stone to improvement in this long, cold stretch. Later tomorrow into tomorrow night, a few flurries or snow showers may pass by as a warm front pushes us into the teens for highs. Accumulation from that, if any, looks very minor at this time. This weekend, we are still on track for highs well into the 20s with 30s also possible by Sunday. There’s a chance of snow this weekend as well, mainly on Sunday.

