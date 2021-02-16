Advertisement

One last cold day and night, it gets better (with a little snow) tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last night’s clouds and associated dusting of snow is all moving east and with clearing sky, morning temperatures are falling fast.

Everyone will start the day below zero with our northwest and west communities the coldest around -20.

Otherwise, plenty of sunshine is expected along with highs that climb a few degrees above zero.

While it’s not much, it’s one small stepping stone to improvement in this long, cold stretch.

Later tomorrow into tomorrow night, a few flurries or snow showers may pass by as a warm front pushes us into the teens for highs.

Accumulation from that, if any, looks very minor at this time.

This weekend, we are still on track for highs well into the 20s with 30s also possible by Sunday.

There’s a chance of snow this weekend as well, mainly on Sunday.

Everyone will start the day below zero with our northwest and west communities the coldest...
Everyone will start the day below zero with our northwest and west communities the coldest around -20.(KCRG)
Everyone will start the day below zero with our northwest and west communities the coldest...
Everyone will start the day below zero with our northwest and west communities the coldest around -20.(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a short man who was wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.
Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
Wes Shirley, the street outreach coordinator for Willis Dady, said it's common to find people...
Record amount of homeless found sleeping outside during winter street count

Latest News

Starting this week, schools in Iowa are required to offer a full in-person learning option.
Iowa City schools now require in-person learning
The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association are hosting the 12th Annual...
2021 Iowa's Best Burger Contest underway
Two-of the seven-Republican Senators that voted former President Donald Trump guilty during...
Two of seven Republicans censured for voting Trump guilty in impeachment trial
A new proposal in the Iowa statehouse may cut funding for Iowa pre-schools.
Iowa House passes proposal to cut preschool funding