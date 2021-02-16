Advertisement

Oil prices rise above $60 as Texas pummeled with snow, ice

Since Election Day, oil has rallied as prospects for economic stimulus and vaccines have grown....
Since Election Day, oil has rallied as prospects for economic stimulus and vaccines have grown. Now, a rare round of winter weather in Texas has limited oil operations, driving the price even higher.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in over a year, United States oil is now above $60 a barrel. The rise is mostly due to economic optimism, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and winter weather.

The last time the price of West Texas oil was higher than $60 was Jan. 7, 2020, when reports of coronavirus infections began to spread. By April, travel came to a standstill, and oil plummeted into negative territory.

Oil steadily rose until sitting in a holding pattern near $40 for several months.

But since Election Day, oil has rallied again, surging 64%, as prospects for economic stimulus and vaccines have grown.

Now, this week, a rare round of winter weather in Texas has limited oil operations, driving the price even higher.

All this means you could be paying more at the pump. A gallon of gas rose to $2.51 on average in the U.S. Monday, according to AAA. That’s 7 cents higher than a year ago and up 14 cents from last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Latest News

FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
LAPD, police union outraged by report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’
Thousands hit the slopes despite bitter cold temperatures
Thousands hit the slopes despite bitter cold temperatures
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa