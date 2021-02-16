Officials investigating homicide at Prestage Foods in Wright County

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are investigating after a person was stabbed and killed in the employee locker room at Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the stabbing incident at the plant, located at 3813 Highway 17 at about 5:42 a.m.

Deputies found a dead body in the locker room and identified a suspect, who is in custody.

Officials said it was determined the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.