Advertisement

Officials investigating homicide at Prestage Foods in Wright County

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a stabbing incident at the plant,...
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a stabbing incident at the plant, located at 3813 Highway 17 at about 5:42 a.m.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are investigating after a person was stabbed and killed in the employee locker room at Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove on Tuesday.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the stabbing incident at the plant, located at 3813 Highway 17 at about 5:42 a.m.

Deputies found a dead body in the locker room and identified a suspect, who is in custody.

Officials said it was determined the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Names of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Police are looking for a short man who was wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.
Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
This is the picture of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Marshalltown Casey's
Victim identified in deadly Marshalltown shooting

Latest News

A home in Coggon was destroyed in a fire.
Coggon home destroyed in fire
The city of New Hartford is without water right now after a water main broke this morning.
New Hartford without water due to water main break, repairs underway
The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Eddie Ponce, of Maplewood, Minnesota, was stopped on...
Iowa deputies seize 2lbs of cocaine during traffic stop
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa governor issues proclamation to ease fuel hauling rules