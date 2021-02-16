Advertisement

More than 70% of lower 48 states covered in snow

More than 70% of the United States lower 48 states is covered in snow.
More than 70% of the United States lower 48 states is covered in snow.(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large winter storm impacted a large portion of the United States over the Valentine’s Day holiday and through Monday.

The storm impacted areas in Texas-Louisiana-Oklahoma all the way through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and up through Illinois-Ohio-Indiana. Even areas on the upper east coast all saw snow from this same system.

Snow reports from the last 48 hours.
Snow reports from the last 48 hours.(KCRG)

Because of the snow and ice, as of Tuesday morning, over 4 million people in Texas are still without power after this powerful storm and many are having to conserve power.

Here’s a look at some of the highest snowfall reports from February 14-15. Areas near Lake Michigan, like Chicago, Milwaukee, and the northwest corner of Indiana dealt with very impactful lake-effect snow bands that caused some of these high totals.

Other totals across the United States include Champaign, Illinois at 8″, Carmel, Indiana (north side of Indianapolis) at 8″, Norman, Oklahoma at 7.5″, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 6″, Texarkana, Texas at 6″, St. Louis, Missouri at 5.5″, Springfield, Missouri & Dayton, Ohio at 5.2″, Memphis, Tennessee & San Antonio, Texas at 5″, Frisco, Texas (north of Dallas) at 4.5″ Cleveland, Ohio at 4″, and Louisville, Kentucky at 3″.

You can even head to Houston, Texas where they picked 1.2″ of snow, and Jamaica Beach, near Galveston, picked up a half of inch.

Highest national snowfall totals from the weekend snow storm.
Highest national snowfall totals from the weekend snow storm.(KCRG)

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis stated that this was the largest snowfall event to happen in 3 years in the state of Indiana where areas picked up between 8 to 12″ of snow.

For many in the path of this system, the cold and snow is not something they see very often or even every year. The National Weather Service called the weather in some cases “unprecedented and expansive.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

