Advertisement

Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY PHOTO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting at a Marshalltown convenience store early Monday morning.

Rocky Dean Trujillo, 20, of Marshalltown, is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ray West, 48, of Marshalltown, while attempting to rob a Casey’s General Store on North Third Avenue.

A criminal complaint said Trujillo walked into the store shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and pointed a handgun at West and shot him in the chest. West was an employee at the store.

Trujillo is charged with Murder – 1st Degree (Class A Felony); Robbery – 1st Degree – 2 Counts (Class B Felonies); Going Armed with Intent (Class D Felony); Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury (Aggravated Misdemeanor); and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons (D Felony).

He is being held at the Marshall County jail.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Emmet County Sheriffs Office shows Tracie Lang The Emmett County...
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges
Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Iowa Department of Public Health says a Phase 1C may not be necessary
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus...
‘It’s math’: Minnesota governor criticizes Reynolds’ decision to end mask mandate and other restrictions
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers
New bill in Iowa legislature could change rules for tow truck drivers

Latest News

Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage