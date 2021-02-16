Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting at a Marshalltown convenience store early Monday morning.

Rocky Dean Trujillo, 20, of Marshalltown, is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ray West, 48, of Marshalltown, while attempting to rob a Casey’s General Store on North Third Avenue.

A criminal complaint said Trujillo walked into the store shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and pointed a handgun at West and shot him in the chest. West was an employee at the store.

Trujillo is charged with Murder – 1st Degree (Class A Felony); Robbery – 1st Degree – 2 Counts (Class B Felonies); Going Armed with Intent (Class D Felony); Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury (Aggravated Misdemeanor); and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons (D Felony).

He is being held at the Marshall County jail.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.