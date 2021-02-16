Advertisement

Iowa’s Best Burger Contest underway

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Where is the best burger in Iowa?

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are hosting the 12th Annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest to determine an answer to that question.

Iowans can nominate their favorite burger from now until March 15.

Once the nominations are tallied, organizers will announce the top 10 best burgers in Iowa.

After that, three anonymous judges will visit each of the restaurants to score the burger patties on taste, doneness and presentation.

Vote for your favorite burger here.

(We had trouble loading the website in Chrome, but it worked in Internet Explorer)

