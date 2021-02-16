Iowa reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 508 more virus cases Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 26 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 508 more cases of the virus.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 329,812 people in Iowa have tested positive for the COVID-19 and a total of 5,263 people have died with the virus.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,746 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 517 of the reported deaths.

A total of 303,712 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations have gone up over the last two days in Iowa. The state reports a total of 255 people are hospitalized with the virus in Iowa. That’s an increase from the 242 hospitalized patients reported Monday, and 240 reported on Sunday.

The state reported 40 people were admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours. There are 57 patients in the ICU and 25 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 10,303 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The state reports a total of 1,525,249 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 4.9 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 477,497 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. A total of 121,794 people have completed both vaccine doses in Iowa.

