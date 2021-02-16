Advertisement

Iowa governor issues proclamation to ease fuel hauling rules

Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s governor has signed a proclamation to ease transport rules for those hauling motor and heating fuels as a deep freeze across the Midwest sends demand for those fuels soaring.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation Monday. It temporarily suspends Iowa regulations that limit the hours allowed to haul propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, commercial and agricultural heating.

The proclamation also temporarily suspends some provisions limiting the movement of oversize and overweight loads of fuel.  

Reynolds’ office says the high demand for the fuels has created challenges to accessing them.

The proclamation is in effect through March 17.

