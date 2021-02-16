Iowa dog owner won’t face charges after dog freezes to death, community outraged

DAVIS CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa community is outraged after a dog froze to death in Decatur County Monday, but the owner is not facing any charges and is being allowed to keep his other dog.

KCCI reports Decatur County deputies told the owner he won’t face any charges because he was remorseful. The owner said his dog was an outside hunting dog, and he didn’t think this would happen.

Tracy Hill runs Animal Alliance Rescue Shelter, a nonprofit animal shelter, told KCCI she would like to see some type of citation because she believes there was animal neglect.

“We have dealt with this a lot in the last few years with half frozen animals that have come into the shelter,” Hill said. “People throw them outside in this weather and their paws are bloody. They get frostbite just like we do.”

Hill also said owners just need to ask and the shelter can help provide dog houses to families in need.

