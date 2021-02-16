Advertisement

Iowa City police identify teen found dead Friday night

An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge
An undated photo of an Iowa City Police Department badge(Archive)
By Eric Page
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police have identified the 19-year-old found dead in an apartment Friday night.

Police say Quincy H. Russom, 19, was found in an apartment in the 600 block of South Governor Street. Police were called to the apartment at around 7:54 pm Friday for a report of a shooting. Witnesses told police three men entered the apartment, shot Russom, and then ran.

An autopsy has ruled Russom’s death a homicide. The medical examiner says Russom died from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds.

Iowa City police, the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

