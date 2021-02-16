Advertisement

Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures

Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Gina Carano being fired from “The Mandalorian” is also bringing an end to her Cara Dune action figures.

The Disney+ Star Wars toys were popular, selling out shortly after they were released last year.

Now, toy maker Hasbro has scrapped plans to make any more of the action figures.

Carano’s character on “The Mandalorian” was an instant fan favorite, but the mixed martial artist-turned-actress was fired last Wednesday over social media posts which many considered offensive.

Carano has refused to apologize and plans to develop a movie project with the help of conservative website The Daily Wire.

