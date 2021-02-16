Fire destroys home in Coggon, no one injured

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Coggon on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at a home at 5500 Clausen Lane just after noon.

Officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

The owner of the home was able to get her two children and pets out of the home with no injuries.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

