Advertisement

Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have upgraded charges against an Iowa man who led a crowd of insurgents in taunting a police officer up several flights of stairs inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Douglas Jensen has been seen frequently in video wearing a QAnon shirt and leading an angry mob toward an officer protecting the Capitol.

An updated indictment filed in federal court in Washington D.C. now includes dangerous weapons charges to reflect that Jensen carried a knife in his pocket during the attack.

Jensen remains in custody and has a court hearing on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Dean Trujillo (COURTESY PHOTO)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Marshalltown shooting
Police are looking for a short man who was wearing a black hooded coat and black sweatpants.
Marshalltown police searching for suspect in early morning shooting
PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to reduce natural gas usage
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Utility companies warn of possible rolling power outages in western Iowa

Latest News

New Hartford city officials say a broken water main shut off water city wide early Tuesday and...
New Hartford water main break affects residents, businesses throughout Tuesday
Continued sub-freezing temperatures put strain on power supply for many across Kansas, Midwest.
Strain on energy grid caused by record cold leads to rolling blackouts in some eastern Iowa communities
New Hartford city officials say a broken water main shut off water city wide early Tuesday and...
New Hartford water main break affects residents, businesses throughout Tuesday
Alliant Energy says eastern Iowans do not need to worry about rolling blackouts
Alliant Energy says eastern Iowans do not need to worry about rolling blackouts