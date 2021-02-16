Advertisement

Armstrong police chief fourth city official arrested after multi-year investigation

Police chief Craig Merrill joins Mayor Greg Buum, city clerk Tracie Lang and former city clerk Connie Thackery, who were all charged Friday with 21-joint counts of felony and non-felony charges.
By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KEYC) — Emmet County Sheriff’s Office arrested Armstrong police chief Craig Merrill on Saturday while he was ice fishing on Lake Tuttle in Minnesota, just across the border from where he works. He’s the fourth Armstrong city official to be arrested, and now joins the city’s mayor, city clerk and former city clerk.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office announced on Friday they filed charges against Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum, police chief Craig Merrill, current city clerk Tracie Lang and former city clerk Connie Thackery.

The sheriff’s office says the four were charged in a 21-count joint trial in Emmet County District Court, stemming from a multi-year investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation uncovered misappropriation of city funds, falsifying of public records and ledgers to conceal embezzlement and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case at the request of the Emmet County attorney due to conflict of interest and pending additional arrests.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

