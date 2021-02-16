Ankeny officer tells the story, after act of kindness goes viral

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa police officer’s act of kindness has gotten a lot of attention online.

A photo shows Ankeny Officer Jake McDonough fixing someone’s tire last week in the bitter cold.

McDonough said he was responding to a call of a reckless driver, but he soon noticed an older woman having issues with her car.

He said the woman’s tire was hanging off the rim, and she couldn’t afford a tow.

“She had lost control, went over the curb went into the snowbank and I saw her back up into the road and I had to make sure she was okay,” McDonough said. “I kind of informed her what was happening, and I said ‘you know what, why don’t you stay in your car. Stay warm. You got a spare in the back?’ she said she did. I went ahead and changed the tire for her and got her back on her way.”

Before becoming a police officer -- McDonough was a former Iowa State football player and played in the NFL for a couple of years.

