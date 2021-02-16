Advertisement

A cold night with midweek light snow

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slowly but surely the temperatures are moderating. Tonight with a partly cloudy sky we will drop near 10 below. Below zero lows stay with us into Saturday. Afternoon highs, however, jump from the teens on Wednesday to the 20s on Saturday and the 30s on Monday. A weak storm passes to the south bringing a chance for light snow and flurries on Wednesday with another storm possible on Sunday.

