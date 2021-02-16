5th city official charged in multi-year investigation in Emmet County

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed additional charges against current and former employees of a northwest Iowa town.

The charges filed Monday against former city clerk Mary “Kate” Staton include one count of theft in the third degree and one count of tampering with records. Both charges carry the weight of aggravated misdemeanors.

Staton reportedly turned herself in to authorities Tuesday before later appearing before a magistrate.

The charges against Staton stem from the multi-year investigation into the City of Armstrong by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and Auditor of the State’s Office.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting Staton’s case at the request of the local county attorney due to a potential conflict of interest.

