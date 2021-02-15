Working Iowa: PRN Staffing in Cedar Rapids is hiring

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-based nursing agency PRN Staff serves a wide- variety of care facilities throughout the Midwest, staffing them with nurses and CNA’s. They also have employees in clinic and home care settings.

Operations director Joni Bergmeier says they’re hiring for several positions including CNA’s, health aids, and med aids.

“We hire continuously,” she said. “We grow every single day. The number of hours that we have, we don’t have enough staff for. We could hire 20 more today...and 20 more next week.”

She says the agency gives employees flexibility in their schedules.

“A lot of people don’t want to work Sundays because they go to church, or they don’t want to work Saturdays because their kids have school functions,” Bergmeier said.

That’s why the agency is seeing growth and a need to hire. Bergmeier is a nurse with the agency, as well.

“[We} provide that smiling face for not only just the staff there and also the clients that we take care of,” she said.

Autumn Wardlow, a med-care employee, says every day is different.

“It gives me the opportunity to work at different places, I don’t get tired of the same place all the time,” Wardlow said.

Bergmeier says it helps to have a background in the healthcare industry.

“With our CNA’s, we want them to have at least 6 months of long-term care because that is where the big necessity need is at,” she said. “As far as our nurses, we like to have them have one year of experience in long term care because again, that’s where the basic need is at.”

Click or tap here to see more job opportunities with PRN Staffing, Inc.

If your company has the need to fill several vacant positions, email jay.greene@kcrg.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.