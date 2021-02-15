Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Community School District names new Washington High School principal

The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday announced it has named Darius Ballard as Washington High School's new principal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday announced it has named Darius Ballard as Washington High School’s new principal.

Ballard has been serving as Washington’s interim principal since July 2020.

He will officially receive the title of principal on July 1, pending board approval.

Ballard also previously served four years as an associate principal at Washington High School, and taught science at Jefferson High School.

“At CRCSD, we are delighted Darius Ballard will be leading the Washington family,” Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush said. “His skill sets, hard work and passion for students and staff will all benefit the Washington community and the entire district.”

