Victim identified in deadly Marshalltown shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marshalltown have identified the man killed in an early Monday morning shooting at a convenience store.

Michael Ray West, 48, of Marshalltown, has been identified as the victim in the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at a Casey’s store on North Third Avenue. Police Chief Michael Tucker told our coverage partners at KCCI-TV that a man walked into the store and opened fire. There were witnesses inside the store when the shooting happened.

Marshalltown police said the suspect appears to have entered the store with a handgun in part of a robbery and fired a shot. The suspect is possibly a Latino man with an accent and is described as being short in stature, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Police said he appeared to be wearing one white shoe and white black shoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754.5725. Additionally, tips can be submitted by calling 641-753-1234, or via text messaging by texting the word “marshall” followed by the tip to CRIMES (274637), or online at www.marshallcountycs.com. All tips are completely anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip results in an arrest.

