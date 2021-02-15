Advertisement

Two people injured following explosion at Postville plant

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two men were injured following an explosion at a Postville plant Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened at the Agri Star plant, located in the 200 block of North West Street, at about 3 p.m. Monday.

Postville Police Chief Matt Ellis said a leak started in a 100-pound liquid propane cylinder. The leak eventually ignited causing the explosion that damaged a part of the building.

Two men in the room at the time of the explosion were injured and taken to an area hospital. One of the men had received facial burns in the explosion, the other reported leg and chest pain.

Officials said the plant temporarily lost power but operations resumed a short time later.

No other information has been released.

