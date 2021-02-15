Story County deputy catches three people driving at dangerous speeds in one evening

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Story County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to slow down after a deputy caught three people driving at dangerous speeds over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy stopped the three speeders all in one shift, with the highest speed being 62 mph over the posted speed limit.

The speeders were caught at 92, 113 and 127 mph.

In the post, the sheriff’s office warned, these speeds could cost you more than a ticket.

