Story County deputy catches three people driving at dangerous speeds in one evening

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Story County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to slow down after a deputy caught three people driving at dangerous speeds over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy stopped the three speeders all in one shift, with the highest speed being 62 mph over the posted speed limit.

The speeders were caught at 92, 113 and 127 mph.

In the post, the sheriff’s office warned, these speeds could cost you more than a ticket.

Deputy Powers stopped these three vehicles during his shift last night. The highest speed was 62 mph over the posted...

Posted by Story County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 14, 2021

