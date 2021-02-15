Advertisement

Still cold

By Joe Winters
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the core of the cold air begins to shrink this week this one word covers our forecast into the weekend. Clouds mean everything tonight so where the sky is clear expect -20s and where the sky is cloudy -10. Southeast Iowa could get grazed by a few flurries as a stronger storm stays off to the southeast. Signs of hope include teens on Thursday and 20s to near 30 for the weekend.

